Bank Holidays in March 2024: Banks to remain closed on these 14 days. check full list here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Bank Holidays in March 2024: People in a queue in the bank.

As March 2024 approaches, it's time to mark your calendars as banks across India are gearing up to remain closed for at least 14 days. These closures encompass a mix of public holidays, regional observances, and regular closures on second and fourth Saturdays, along with all Sundays. The scheduling of these holidays is overseen by the RBI and respective state governments.

Key dates to remember

Nationwide observances

March 1: Chapchar Kut (Mizoram)

March 8: Mahashivratri (excluding certain states)

March 25: Holi

March 29: Good Friday

State-specific holidays

March 22: Bihar Diwas (Bihar)

March 26-27: Yaosang second day/Holi (Odisha, Manipur, Bihar)

Regular closures

Second Saturday: March 9

Fourth Saturday: March 23

All Sundays: Throughout March

Online banking access remains available

While physical branches will be closed on these designated days, online banking services will continue to operate nationwide, ensuring accessibility for customers.

Previous month recap: Bank holidays in February 2024

In February 2024, banks observed closures for a total of 10 days, including regular Saturdays, Sundays, and state-specific holidays. Notable occasions varied from Losar to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, with certain holidays unique to specific states or regions.

Plan ahead and verify dates

It's essential for individuals to plan their banking visits in advance, taking into account these scheduled closures. Verify specific holiday dates with your bank branch or their official website to avoid any inconvenience.

RBI's role and communication

The RBI releases the official list of bank holidays, considering factors such as national and state holidays, cultural or religious observances, operational requirements, and government announcements. These holidays are categorized under various sections including the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays.

As the holiday season approaches, staying informed about bank closures ensures a seamless banking experience for all customers across India.

Also read | PV industry growth likely to moderate to less than 5 precent in FY25: Tata Motors