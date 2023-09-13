Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Adani Wind receives certification for India’s largest turbine

Adani Wind, the wind energy solutions division of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), announced that its 5.2 MW Wind Turbine Generator (WTG), which is India’s largest, has received type certification from WindGuard GmbH. The certification enables Adani Wind to start series production for global markets. The certification under IEC System for Certification to Standards Relating to Equipment for Use in Renewable Energy Applications (IECRE) affirms that the Adani Wind’s 5.2 MW WTG meets highest quality and safety standards and provides international recognition to this turbine.

The type certification acknowledges Adani WTG’s conformity with the globally recognized IEC 61400 series standards and regulations for design, testing and manufacturing. WindGuard carried out the testing of the WTG prototype, installed at Mundra, Gujarat.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vneet Jaain, Director, Adani New Industries Limited, said, “The type certificate reaffirms the quality and robustness of our 5.2 MW WTG platform built to bring down Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). The certification is a boost to our endeavor of making India the global manufacturing hub for renewable equipment. India has emerged as a trusted partner as economies prioritize building efficient and resilient global supply chains. We are focused on building a portfolio of high-yield next generation wind turbines made in India and are well-poised to cater to the global wind energy demand.”

Image Source : INDIA TVAdani Wind, the wind energy solutions division of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), is focused on enabling the clean energy transition globally.

Mr Milind Kulkarni, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Adani Wind, said, “The certification is a testament to our R&D efforts focused on enabling higher Annual Energy Production (AEP) of wind power plants and enhancing the profitability for customers. We thank our team for their commitment and unwavering focus on leveraging technology to enable affordable, reliable, and sustainable power for all.”

Adani Wind’s 5.2 MW wind turbine features a rotor diameter of 160 meters with a swept area of 20,106 square meters and a tip height of 200 meters, making it one of the most powerful onshore wind turbines in the World. The 5.2 MW WTG is developed by Adani Wind in collaboration with W2E Wind to Energy GmbH, Germany.

About Adani Wind

Adani Wind, the wind energy solutions division of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), is focused on enabling the clean energy transition globally. The company has an integrated manufacturing ecosystem for Wind Turbine Generators (WTG) located at Mundra, Gujarat. The blade manufacturing unit and the nacelle and hub assembly unit, which are located close to Mundra port, strategically gives Adani Wind the advantage of efficiently and cost effectively cater to both domestic and international markets. Adani Wind envisions becoming a leading global wind Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and is ramping up the Mundra facility to 5 GW. With an in-house R&D team and technology collaborations with leading academic and research institutes, Adani Wind is focused on developing technologically advanced next generation turbines. Adani Wind is expanding and creating a diverse product portfolio suitable for all wind regimes in India and across the globe. The company has developed one of the World’s most powerful WTGs with rated capacity of 5.2 MW and rotor diameter of 160 meters. Adani Wind is creating wind energy solutions for a cleaner and greener planet.

About Anil New Industries Limited

Adani New Industries Ltd. (ANIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) is at the forefront of the energy transition initiatives of the group, across sustainable fuels and green molecules. It is dedicated to bolstering India’s energy security and enabling decarbonization goals globally. ANIL, as part of its strategy to develop a fully integrated value chain, is building one of India’s most comprehensive and state-of-the-art renewable energy manufacturing ecosystem across wind, solar, electrolyzer and allied equipment at Mundra, Gujarat. ANIL is developing end-to-end solutions to produce globally competitive green hydrogen and its associated sustainable derivates at scale. The company is adapting and nurturing future technologies in pursuit of providing affordable and sustainable energy for all.

ALSO READ | Adani Group shares jump, adds Rs 50,501 crore in a day

ALSO READ | Adani Ports appoints MSKA & Associates as its auditor after Deloitte resigns

Latest Business News