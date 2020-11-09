Image Source : WIPRO Over 1 lakh Wipro employees to get pay hike with promotions from December 1

Wipro will roll out salary hike for nearly 80 per cent of its employees along with promotions for high performers effective from December 1. The Bengaluru-bases IT major exporter is reportedly considering rolling out single-digit salary increment for eligible employees at the B3 and below levels.

As per reports, the decision on giving hikes to senior staff has not been finalised yet. Also, work from home (WFH) has been extended for all employees till January 2021.

Currently, Wipro, India's fourth-largest IT services exporter—employs over 1.85 lakh people and 80 per cent of them would be around 1.5 lakh staff. The company has, however, confirmed that “the increments will be in line with previous years for high performers”, according to a report in the Economic Times.

As per industry observers, Wipro has suffered a 3.4% year on year decline in the net profits, but despite that loss, they have announced a salary hike.

Wipro said, “Our employees have shown remarkable resolve and resilience in ensuring seamless business continuity and maintaining high standards of service in these challenging times. The increments will be in line with previous years for high performers. Wipro will continue to take a series of actions to protect critical talent in middle and senior leadership through various measures,”

Earlier, Wipro had announced that the work from home system for almost 90% of the employees has been extended till January 18th, 2021.

