After Airtel and Vi, Reliance Jio hikes prepaid tariffs by up to 21% from Dec 1 | Check new prepaid plans

Follow us on Image Source : PTI After Airtel and Vi, Reliance Jio hikes prepaid tariffs by 20% effective December 1 | Check new prepaid plans

Highlights Reliance Jio announces prepaid tariffs hike by up to 21%, effective from December 1

The tariff hikes entail JioPhone Plan, Unlimited Plans, and data add on

Jio has said the new plans are in order to “ensure a sustainable telecom industry.”

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, announced an increase in prepaid mobile tariff rates by up to 21 percent, after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) earlier this month. The revised tariff rates will be effective from December 1 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels.

The tariff hikes entail JioPhone Plan, Unlimited Plans, and data add on, and range between 19.6 per cent and 21.3 per cent.

The customers still have two days to recharge with older plans.

"In line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with a true digital life, Jio today announced its new unlimited plans. These plans will provide the best value in the industry," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

Jio has said the new plans are in order to “ensure a sustainable telecom industry.”

“These plans will provide the best value in the industry. Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries,” added Jio.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea last week had announced up to 25 per cent hike in their prepaid plans tariffs to improve financials.

Reliance Jio revised tariff plans:

The cheapest 28-day prepaid plan will now cost Rs 155, up from the present Rs 129.

The popular 1GB a day plan with 24-day validity will now start at Rs 179. The plan used to cost Rs 149 before.

The Rs 199 plan which was a popular option for anyone looking to maximum data under Rs 200, will now cost Rs 239 for 28 days and will continue with 1.5GB data per day.

Image Source : RELIANCE JIO Reliance Jio: Revised Prepaid plans

ALSO READ | ​Airtel's prepaid tariff hike was much-needed for telecom sector: CRISIL

Latest Business News