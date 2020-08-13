iPhone maker Foxconn says China's days as world's factory are over

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Foxconn says China's days as world's factory are finished.

iPhone maker Hon Hai Precision Industry also known as Foxconn's Co-Chairman Young Liu has said China's days as world's factory are over, amid trade tension between Beijing-Washington that is pushing technology giants to move away and look out to other possibilities may be in the southeast Asia for their manufacturing line-up.

"No matter if its India, Southeast Asia or Americas, there will be a manufacturing ecosystem in each," Young Way Liu said, however, adding China will still play a key role in Foxconn's manufacturing process. But he added that China's "days as the world's factory are done", The Times of India quoted Liu as saying.

This comes after Liu's last year's statements when he said building on China-US trade tensions, it's costliest product iPhone can be made outside China if needed.

Apple likely to shift 6 production lines from China to India

Recently, reports were doing the rounds that Apple's iPhone contract manufacturer is eyeing India for re-location of its production lines from China, a move that may generate more than 55,000 jobs in the country and boost Make in India initiative.

Apple currently assembles iPhones in India via contract manufacturer Foxconn and has recently manufactured the first iPhone 11 from its Foxconn plant situated near Chennai.

According to the TOI report, Apple is likely to shift 6 production lines from China to India to cater to export demand of around $5 billion as well as serving to the domestic one. Not only Apple will manufacture iPhones but it may also produce computers, tablets and laptops later, the TOI report said.

