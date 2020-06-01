Himachal Pradesh hotels to reopen after June 8 but...: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Hotels in Himachal Pradesh to reopen after June 8 but only for people from within the state.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur spoke with India TV during its special coverage #CMsOnIndiaTV and discussed the road ahead in the state for unlock 1 as country begins to exit from lockdown in a phased-wise manner. Speaking on the tourism industry, Chief Minister said that it has been hit hard due to COVID-19 but its revival will take time.

Tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh is one industry on which many depend for their livelihood, especially the hospitality sector whose revival is of the untmost importance. Therefore, speaking on the reopening of hotels in the state, Chief Minister said hotels will be reopend after June 8 but only for people from within the state and not for them who are coming from other states.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also mentioned that the country cannot remain under lockdown for ever, therefore, they have to restart at some point.

Initially, the state had less than 50 COVID-19 cases, however, an increase in cases was witnessed when students from different parts of the country returned. Still, Himchal Pradesh is in better position compared to other states as it only has over 300 cases including 5 deaths.

