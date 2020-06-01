Image Source : FILE UP Teachers recruitment: Yogi Adityanath says letters to be issued soon

The Uttar Pradesh government will soon issue letters to the selected candidates who have cleared the Teachers Recruitment test and have qualified on other eligibility parameters, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told India TV on Monday. Speaking in the Chief Ministers summit on India TV, Yogi also said that the state was working overtime to create jobs for migrants who have returned from other states during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Manpower will be Uttar Pradesh's biggest force. We have earlier signed a memorandum of understandings (MoU) with trade bodies including FICCI. Opportunities are being explored in various fields under MNREGA and other schemes as well. No stone will be left unturned. I can assure there won't be jobs scarcity for migrant labourers who have returned to their home state," Yogi Adityanath promised.

"We will turn this crisis into an opportunity. Uttar Pradesh will lead India's march to $ 5 trillion economies, under PM Modi's vision," Yogi said.

Yogi also announced that the state would set up a Migration Commission for the employment of migrant labourers in the state.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh CM directed officials that migrant workers be given insurance so that their life is secured and a scheme be devised for their job security.

UP CM also informed that his government was working on skill mapping of migrant workers so that they can be employed once they complete the quarantine period.

The chief minister also informed that the state officials have directed the officials of police and civic administration to undertake foot patrolling to prevent the gathering of the crowd at any place.

Officials have been instructed to regularly inspect quarantine centres, community kitchens and COVID-19 hospitals.

