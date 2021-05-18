Image Source : AP (FILE) Elon Musk loses world’s second-richest ranking to to LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault

Tech mogul Elon Musk has lost the world's second-richest person rank to LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault after shares of electric vehicle-maker Tesla which he owns, fell 2.2 per cent.

Musk now has a fortune of USD 160.6 billion, down 24 per cent from January high. He became the world's richest person in January after Tesla's shares surged almost 750 per cent last year amid a boom in technology-driven stocks.

Tesla shares were on top of last week’s slump amid a global rout in technology stocks and signs of trouble in its China business.

Musk recently announced to suspend the policy to accept Bitcoin as payment for its products as he highlighted environmental concerns and energy used in mining the digital tokens. The billionaire also tweeted that he’s working with developers of the meme coin Dogecoin to improve transaction efficiency.

Bernard Arnault, 72, is the chairman and chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE. It is the world's largest luxury goods company.

The French billionaire added the most, with his net worth climbing by almost US 47 billion to USD 161.2 billion as sales of his firm's luxury goods surge in China and other regions of Asia.

Latest Business News