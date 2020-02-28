Coronavirus outbreak: Mukesh Ambani loses $5 billion in notional terms; Adani, Birla also lose big

Image Source : PTI A file photo of Mukesh Ambani (PTI)

The ripple effects of coronavirus outbreak, on the back of fears that it may turn into a pandemic, has adversely affected the wealth of top Indian billionaires.

As highlighted by a report in Economic Times, India's and Asia's richest man, Reliance Industries' chairman Mukesh Ambani, lost $5 billion of his wealth till date in notional terms.

The newspaper report said that Aditya Birla Group's Kumar Manglam Birla had some $884 million wiped off in notional terms to date, as it cited the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Azim Premji's wealth, on the other hand, has taken a notional hit of $869 million, while Adani Group head Gautam Adani is believed to have lost $496 million in two months.

Uday Kotak and Sun Pharma's Dilip Sanghvi are other two Indian businessmen who have felt the pinch of the coronavirus outbreak.