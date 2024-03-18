Stock markets surrender early gains to trade lower amid weak global cues, rupee gains against dollar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update -- March 18

Stock markets: Equity benchmark indices faced volatile trends in early trade on Monday, surrendering their initial gains to trade lower, following a weak lead from Wall Street and rising crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 126.36 points to 72,769.79 in early trade after a weak beginning to the trade. The NSE Nifty went up 20.65 points to 22,044.

However, later both the benchmark equity indices pared early gains and slipped in the red. The 30-share BSE quoted 118.03 points lower at 72,525.40, and the Nifty went lower 56.70 points to 21,953.70.

Rupee against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 2 paise to trade at 82.84 against the US dollar in the opening session on Monday following foreign fund inflows. An uptick in crude oil prices and listless trade in domestic stocks capped rupee gains in opening trade, forex dealers said.

Further details are awaited.