Stock markets jump in early trade; Sensex gains 140 points, Nifty above 22,350 amid positive global cues

Stock markets: Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Tuesday amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 139.63 points to 73,642.27 in early trade. Meanwhile, the Nifty climbed 25.85 points to 22,358.50.

Among the Sensex firms, TCS, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel were the major gainers. ITC, Nestle, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, and Tata Steel were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading higher, while Tokyo and Shanghai were in the negative territory.

Rupee against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee witnessed range-bound trading in initial deals against the US dollar on Tuesday, as market participants remained on the sidelines ahead of the release of key macroeconomic data.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.74 against the greenback, then touched 82.72, registering a rise of 3 paise over its previous closing price.

