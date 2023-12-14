Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Varanasi rally cancelled after denied permission, says JD-U leader

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rohaniya Assembly constituency has been cancelled after the local authorities refused to grant permission for the meeting, said the Janata Dal (United) on Thursday. JD(U) de facto leader Kumar was scheduled to address a public rally on December 24 in Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

UP under Yogi Adityanth's dictatorship

Senior JD(U) leader and Bihar Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar, who is in charge of party affairs in Uttar Pradesh told news agency PTI, "CM Nitish Kumar's December 24 public meeting in Rohaniya, Varanasi, has been cancelled as the administration of Jagatpur Inter College in Rohaniya where Kumar was supposed to hold a public meeting, refused to give us permission for the same on Thursday because of the pressure by the local administration and the state government. They (the college administration) earlier said that we would be given permission. But they refused it on Thursday".

He further slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and said that the state is under Yogi Adityanth's dictatorship. "Not allowing us to hold a public meeting of our party supremo in Varanasi is simply a murder of democracy.

We will not leave it. We will soon announce the next date of the public meeting. The JD(U) will soon launch a mass outreach campaign in UP to expose the BJP. We are preparing a concrete strategy for the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Party leaders and workers from the Purvanchal region were supposed to attend the Rohaniya public meeting. Rohaniya is a Patel majority assembly constituency in Varanasi.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Bihar Police launches 24X7 emergency helpline number for reporting heinous crimes

Also Read: Amit Shah, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attend 26th Eastern Zonal Council Meeting in Patna