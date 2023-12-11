Bihar Police launches 24X7 emergency helpline number for reporting heinous crimes

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Bihar Police helpline number: Bihar Police has introduced a 24/7 helpline number to facilitate the public in providing information related to serious crimes such as murders and rapes. One can dial the integrated number ‘14432’ to seek the help of police in cases of emergency.

Notably, the new number is in addition to the existing 112 (emergency helpline), 15545 (prohibition helpline), and 1930 (cybercrime helpline) numbers.

Heinous crimes to be reported

According to the official statement, all calls made to the helpline will be monitored by the Special Task Force of the state police and the identity of the person providing information will be kept secret.

"Only information pertaining to heinous crimes and criminals involved in them can be provided on this number," the statement said. "Prompt action will be initiated on the basis of information provided by the public on this number," it added.

Bihar crime data

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2022 data, while Delhi recorded the highest number of 501 murders among 19 metro cities, Patna ranked first in terms of murder rate figures. Considering the population, Delhi's murder rate was 3.1, whereas Patna's was 5.2, making it the highest among the metros. Lucknow is at second place and Jaipur is at third place.

Patna witnessed the highest number of murders related to love affairs, with 26 cases reported. Delhi ranked second in this category, while eight cases each were reported in Indore and Ahmedabad, and seven in Mumbai. Additionally, Patna recorded the maximum number of murders for profit, totaling 23 cases.

In the year 2022, 501 people were murdered in Delhi, 173 in Bengaluru, 135 in Mumbai, 131 in Lucknow, 132 in Jaipur and 107 in Patna. Patna stood sixth in terms of murder among 19 metropolitan cities.

In Patna, 79 people were murdered in the year 2020, 76 in the year 2021 and 107 in the year 2022. In the year 2022, 42 people lost their lives in retaliation. Whereas, seven people were murdered in a family dispute.

61 people aged between 18 to 30 years, 43 people aged between 30 to 45 years and three people aged between 45 to 60 years lost their lives in murder cases in Patna. A maximum of these included 81 men, while 26 women were murdered.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Amit Shah, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attend 26th Eastern Zonal Council Meeting in Patna

Also Read: 'We welcome all': Nitish Kumar on Amit Shah's Bihar visit to chair 26th Eastern Zonal Council meeting