Bihar: Ambulance, with unwell child, halted for over an hour on Nitish Kumar convoy route

The Patna Police had stopped all vehicles to allow the Chief Minister's convoy to pass. The ambulance, unfortunately, reached the area just as the police stopped all traffic on the crowded road.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Patna Updated on: September 30, 2023 17:37 IST
In a shocking case of inventiveness, a woman had to wait for almost one hour with her unwell child to reach the hospital as the ambulance was stuck in heavy traffic in Fatuha near Patna. The ambulance was stopped for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's convoy was about to pass through the area. Nitish Kumar was returning to Patna today after inaugurating an ethanol factory in Nalanda.

She frantically asked some policemen to let them go as the child had been fighting for life. But the police didn't allow the ambulance to leave because Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's convoy was about to pass through the area.

The ambulance driver said, "We requested the policeman to let us pass as they were coming from from Fatuha to Patna. But, despite seeing the condition of the child and the worried mother in the ambulance, the police did not let them go."

