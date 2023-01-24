Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Top 10 features aboard the cruiser

Follow us on Image Source : ROYAL ENFIELD WEBSITE It is also the first Royal Enfield bike that comes with an LED head and tail light.

The Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield's most costly and powerful cruiser, has finally been released. However, it is also India's most relatively affordable 650 twin cruiser. It has several upscale features and other noteworthy characteristics:

Fork

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 houses 43mm Showa Upside-down, which is new, and Royal Enfield has never used this fork in any of his previous bikes.

Larger Fuel Tank

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 also comes with bigger fuel tank with a capacity of 15.7 ltrs.

Stance

The royal Enfield super meteor 650 equips a low stretched-out stance with a 19-inch wheel from the front side and 16 inches from the backside.

Low Saddle Height

The royal Enfield super meteor 650 packs a low saddle height which measures 740mm and it will eventually help to handle the weight of the bike which is 241 kg.

Footpeg Position

The Super Meteor 650 comes with front-set driver footpegs and equips a wide handlebar and flat which enables a comfortable riding position.

Tripper

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the first twin cruiser that equips tripper navigation. Not only this, it is also the first Royal Enfield bike that comes with an LED head and tail light.

Grand Tourer

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 launched at an on-road price of ₹3,48,900 and if you spend an additional ₹30,000 you will get a tourer version of this bike which packs a tall windscreen and a comfortable touring seat with a pillion backrest.

Solo Tourer

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 may easily be transformed into a bobber by adding a single seat and a light baggage attachment to the rear fender.

Engine

As with the interceptor 650, the 648cc air-coil-cooled parallel-twin engine is still the Super Meteor 650's greatest achievement.

Fascinating Name

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 comes with a unique iconic name the last time this name was used in 1952 which is the Super Meteor 700.