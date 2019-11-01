How safe is your Maruti Ertiga? Global NCAP crash test rating gives you an idea | Watch

Image Source : GLOBAL NCAP Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets 3 star safety rating. Watch crash test video

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Maruti Suzuki is India's most trusted car manufacturer. It is also India's largest car manufacturer and when it rolled out Ertiga few years back, the car instantly became a success. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes with a competitive price of sub-10 lakh and offers more space than any other car in its price range.

The aspect of safety is of paramount importance while buying a car. Global NCAP crash tests cars and rates them on safety. Here is the NCAP report on Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2019.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: 3 Stars

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has received a 3-star safety rating from the Global NCAP.

ADULT OCCUPANT

The protection offered to the driver and passenger’s head and neck was good. Driver’s chest showed marginal protection while passenger’s chest showed good protection. Driver and passenger’s knees showed marginal protection as they could impact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard supported by the tranfascia tube. The bodyshell was rated as unstable and it was not capable of withstanding further loadings. Footwell area was rated as unstable. The car offers standard Seat Belt Reminder (SBR) for driver and passenger. Passenger pretensioner failed to work properly during the test.

CHILD OCCUPANT

The child seat for the 3 year old was installed fordward facing with ISOFIX and top tether and was able to prevent excessive forward movement during the impact while it offered good protection for the head and fair protection to the chest. The 18 month old Child Restraint System (CRS) was installed with ISOFIX and top tether forward facing which explains the loss of head points, it showed poor protection for the head and chest. The recommended CRSs did not show incompatibility. The vehicle offers standard ISOFIX and top tether anchorages in the two outboard rear seats and does not offer 3 point belts in all seating positions.