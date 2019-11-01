Image Source : GLOBAL NCAP Maruti Suzuki Swift: How safe is your car? Watch crash test

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Widely known as the car of every household, Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the highest selling cars in India. On one hand, the Maruti Swift is compact and easy to maintain, on the other it gives great fuel economy. All these reasons make Swift the most found car on the Indian roads.

The aspect of safety is of paramount importance while buying a car. Global NCAP crash tests cars and rates them on safety. Here is the NCAP report on Maruti Suzuki Swift 2019.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: 2 Star

Maruti Suzuki Swift has got a 2-star rating from the Global Ncap for safety.

ADULT OCCUPANT

The protection offered to the driver and passenger head and neck was good. Driver chest showed weak protection while passenger chest showed adequate protection. Driver’s knees showed marginal protection and passengers’ knees good and adequate protection as they could impact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard supported by the Tranfasciatube. The bodyshellwas rated as unstable and it was not capable of withstanding further loadings. The car offers standard SBR for driver but it does not meet the minimum requirements.

CHILD OCCUPANT

The child seat for the 3 year old was installed FWF with ISOFIX and top tether and was able to prevent excessive forward movement during the impact while it offered good protection and marginal protection to the chest. The 18 month old CRs was installed with ISOFIX and top tether forward facing which explains the loss of head points, it showed poor protection for the head and chest. The recommended CRSs did not show incompatibility. The vehicle offers standard ISOFIX and top tether anchorages in the 2 outboard rear seats and does not offer 3 point belts in all seating positions.