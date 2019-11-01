Image Source : GLOBAL NCAP Maruti WagonR: How Safe is your car? Watch crash test video

Maruti WagonR: For a long time, Maruti suzuki WagonR has been one of the most popular and highest selling cars in India. Successive generations of WagonR have proven to be a success for Maruti Suzuki who have for years based their fleets on compact hatchbacks like the WagonR. In 2020, Maruti is expected to launch the Wagon R EV 2020.

The aspect of safety is of paramount importance while buying a car. Global NCAP crash tests cars and rates them on safety. Here is the NCAP report on Maruti WagonR 2019.

Maruti WagonR: 2 stars

Maruti Suzuki WagonR has received a 2-star rating for safety by Global NCAP.

ADULT OCCUPANT

The protection offered to the driver and passenger’s head was good. Driver’s neck showed good protection while passenger’s neck showed adequate protection. Driver and passenger’s chest showed weak protection. Driver and passenger’s knees showed marginal protection as they could impact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard supported by the tranfascia tube. The bodyshell was rated as unstable and it was not capable of withstanding further loadings. Footwell area was rated as unstable. The car offers standard Seat Belt Reminder (SBR) for driver and passenger.

CHILD OCCUPANT

The child seat for the 3 year old was installed forward facing with adult seatbelt and was not able to prevent excessive forward movement during the impact with the head contacting the front seat. The 3 year old Child Restraint System (CRS) failed during the test. The 18 month old CRS was installed with the adult seatbelt rearward facing with good protection for the head and vulnerable for the chest. CRS marking was not permanent. The recommended CRSs did not show incompatibility. The vehicle does not offer 3 point belt in all seating positions and it does not offer ISOFIX anchorages.