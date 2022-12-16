Sun Transit 2022: Know the effect of Surya Gochar in Saggitarius on 12 zodiac signs | Dhanu Sankranti

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sun transit in Sagittarius in 2022

Sun Transit 2022: Sun God has a special place in astrology. He is considered the king of all the planets and the causative planet of soul, father, respect, success, progress, and high service in government and non-government sectors. On December 16, 2022, Sun is going to change its zodiac sign. It is entering Sagittarius from Scorpio. Sun's zodiac change is also called Sankranti. Sun is entering Sagittarius, hence it is called Dhanu Sankranti. Surya gochar in Sagittarius will have auspicious and inauspicious effects on all zodiac signs. What will be the effect of the same on you, let’s have a look.

Aries

Ganesha says that for the people of Aries, this Sankranti can be of some ups and downs. Personally, you may be disappointed with how things are going. You can also get unexpected failure. That's why you have to be alert. The work that you see being done easily can get stuck. The mind can also become unstable. Be patient. Domestic relations are cordial. The natives whose marriage is getting delayed can worry about the time of their marriage. There can also be a property dispute.

Taurus

Ganesha says that this Sun transit is going to be special for the natives in many ways. There will be an unexpected change in the financial situation. That is, there is every possibility of monetary gains for you. Along with this, if you have invested money somewhere, then you can also benefit from it. There are signs of getting property-related benefits. The people who are in public life can get name and fame. Work in the right direction. There is an improvement in your social activities. The transit is good for politicians. Will give auspicious results.

Gemini

Ganesha says that this Sun transit can create some problems for the people of Gemini. Marital and loving couples should avoid confrontation or argument with their partner. Otherwise, it will directly affect your relationship. Unmarried people also need to be patient. Guard working professionals will get benefited. Businessmen must think once before taking any kind of decision. If possible, do discuss this with your advisor. This will benefit you.

Cancer

Ganesha says that it is very auspicious for the Cancerians to enter the Sagittarius sign of the Sun. If we talk about your financial condition, then there is a strong possibility of monetary gain. Along with this, your health is going to be very good. To get rid of mental stress, take the support of yoga or meditation. Some people may be jealous of your progress, but you should not be deterred from your actions. You will also get a name and fame.

Leo

Ganesha says that though Sun is the lord of Leo, this transit is not special for you, you may have to face many problems during this period. You may be worried about the health and education of the child. You may be worried about their future. The mind can get confused. You may feel some difficulties while planning any work in the office. At this time you should listen to the advice of others. There can also be financial problems.

Virgo

Ganesha says that Sun's entry into Sagittarius is giving a good sign for the Virgo natives. Those people who were not getting cooperation from the elders of the house till now, their problem is going to end, due to the influence of the Sun, you will get the cooperation of your elders. Along with this, his advice will be very beneficial for you. With this, love and affection for the mother will increase. Domestic life is also likely to be satisfactory. People who are engaged in agriculture or related business and work can be benefited.

Libra

Ganesha says that the transit of the Sun can be troublesome in some cases for the people of the Libra zodiac. You may be worried about something. Personal relationships or professional work can be formed. There is a possibility of financial loss, if you are thinking of investing in any scheme then the time is not right. You should stop now. Someone in the office can attract your attention. Apart from this, you can contact yourself.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that your health will be good under the influence of the Sun because you will follow the rules. Those who are in vocal jobs like radio jockeys/singers can excel in their respective fields. Students find their way to success. But you will need to work hard. This transit is also good for family life.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that you will be popular with your friend circle as well as in the office. Due to Sun transit, you will be kind to the needy. Along with this, the quality of leadership will increase in you. You may get an opportunity to lead a project in the office. Personal life will be good, everything will be fine in the family. Talking about romance, the transit of the Sun in your life will keep romance average but romance will not end.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that for the people of Capricorn, the change of the Sun's zodiac sign can be troublesome in many cases. Those people who were facing economic problems, their problems may increase. Instability will remain in the financial situation. Money expenditure is more likely. Have a little faith and keep working on what you believe in. Concern about a personal relationship can haunt you.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that the transit of the Sun will be beneficial for Aquarius natives in many respects. There is a sign of monetary gain from transit. If you have invested somewhere, you can get monetary benefits from it. Time is favorable for you. Take advantage of the time. Along with this, your soundness will be good. For those people who are looking for marriage relations, then time is also good for them, the matter can move forward in that. Socially you can be recognized and appreciated by people.

Pisces

Ganesha says that the transit of the Sun is good for professionals. Pisces people can get new opportunities in the office. Along with this, promotion can also happen. You will be confused while taking big decisions. Take advice from your seniors. Your hard work will not go into uselessness. Personal life will be harmonious. You can plan to hang out somewhere with your partner. Will spend quality time with family.

