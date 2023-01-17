Saturn Transit 2023: Effect on zodiac signs of Shani Gochar in Aquarius

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Effect on zodiac signs of Shani Gochar in Aquarius

Saturn Transit 2023: The movement of Shani from one zodiac signs to another brings many changes in the lives of people. While this Shani gochar proves to be beneficial for many with success in their business and personal lives, it can be very damaging to others. As Saturn transits into Aquarius, know what changes and effects this shani gochar will bring to your life, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries

Ganesha says that this transit and Raja Yoga can give progress in career and business to the people of Aries. Your salary or income is likely to increase at this time. This is a good time for those who are thinking of investing in a property. You are likely to get new opportunities for income during this transit. You can also get financial benefits.

Taurus

Ganesha says that the people of Taurus will get good results from their hard work at this time. Also, you can get some new opportunities. During this time you can get a job according to your wish. Also, all your stuck work will be completed. Not only this, strong chances of monetary gains are being made for you at this time. You may get back your trapped money from somewhere.

Gemini

Shaganeshji says that this transit of Ni will bring progress in all the old stalled works of the Gemini people. During this time you may have to work harder to increase your income. During this, be a little cautious about your health as well, you may have to face health-related problems. Therefore, take good care of your food and drink and consult a doctor in case of any health-related problem.

Cancer

Ganesha says that this transit of Saturn is going to bring ups and downs in the lives of Cancerians as well. Many problems can be faced in married life at this time. Along with this, people of job profession and business class will also have to face difficulties in their respective fields. You are advised not to lose your temper during this time. Stay away from negative thoughts.

Leo

Ganesha says that the transit of Shani is going to prove auspicious and fruitful for the people of the Leo zodiac sign. At this time period, if you get involved in any legal process, then during this time decisions can come in your favor. Also, this time will be very blissful for the students. They will be able to focus well on their studies. If you are appearing for any competitive exam then good outcomes can be achieved.

Virgo

Ganesha says that Shash Yoga in the year 2023 can prove to be beneficial for the people of the Virgo zodiac. During this transit, you will see an increase in your courage and bravery. Along with this, you can be successful in getting victory over the enemies. If you are involved in any legal matters, then you will get successful in that also.

Libra

Ganesha says that if the people of the Libra zodiac are thinking of living in another place, then this time is going to be favorable for you. Also, at this time you can start a business of your interest. Along with this, there are good chances of students getting positive results. During this time you can invest money to buy a house and land.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that the transit of Saturn will give mixed results for Scorpio. During this time period, you will be very active in everything. You will get the total support of your siblings. However, there may be some estrangement with friends. At this time you can be a little careless about your expenses. During this time your contacts with foreign people can be established. At this time you can take any property. Along with this, students will get success in competitive exams.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that due to the transit of Shani, there seems to be some positive effect on the people of Sagittarius. The prestige of the people of this zodiac sign is increasing. Those who are working in the field of politics will get successful. There will be harmony in family life. You will also get the support of old friends, if you are expecting collaboration from a friend, then you can get it. Pending works can be completed, marriage is also seen to be possible. Can suffer physically. There can be a little problem related to the eyes.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that the people of Capricorn who are associated with business or business seem to be getting profit. There will be happiness in married life. There can be a little delay in the work of buying a new house or a vehicle. There seems to be a chance of going somewhere far away from the house. The mother may get hurt. You may suffer problems with allergies, chest phlegm, etc. Apart from this, back injury or chronic pain can elongate. There is a possibility of some major change in life.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that Saturn's transit is going to happen in its own zodiac sign Aquarius. Due to the influence of Saturn, there will be a lot of progress in your business. Also, during this time your image will be very impressive, for those who wanted to go out and do business or a job, this time is suitable for them. At this time there will be the full support of the family. During this, you will also get freedom from repaying all your borrowed loans, etc.

Pisces

Ganesha says that the respect of the people of Pisces will increase with the transit of Shani. Along with this, your stature in the family will also increase. If you are doing a job, then at this time you will get many opportunities for progress. At this time you can invest in mutual funds, shares, etc. This time period is going to be very beneficial for you. Along with this, Saturn will also control your expenses.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

