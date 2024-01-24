Number '13' auspicious: Celebrity astrologer yields interesting numeric sum related to Lord Ram

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Celebrity astrologer explains why the number 13 is auspicious and related to Lord Ram.

In various countries, the number 13 has long been considered inauspicious, rooted in numerology beliefs. However, a recent revelation by Lord Shri Ram suggests a shift in this perception, particularly in India. According to Celebrity Astrologer Parduman Suri, the consecration of the Shri Ram Idol on January 22, 2024, yielded an interesting numeric sum: 2 + 2 + 1 + 2 + 0 + 2 + 4 = 13

This unique calculation, associated with Lord Shri Ram's presence in the Ayodhya temple, challenges the traditionally held inauspicious connotations of the number 13. In Hindu tradition, the number 13 (tera) is attributed solely to Lord Rama, reinforcing the notion of trust in Him.

The fear of the number 13, known as Triskaidekaphobia or Thirteen Digit Phobia in psychology, has deep-seated roots in Western countries. Hotels often skip room number 13, and dining tables in France avoid having exactly 13 seats. In China, too, the number 13 is considered inauspicious, although the specific reasons remain unclear.

The superstition surrounding 13 traces back to the betrayal of Jesus Christ during a dinner, where the betrayer occupied the 13th chair, leading to widespread avoidance of the number.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Dispels Myths About 13

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a prominent figure in Indian politics, disregarded the inauspicious reputation of the number 13. His first government coincidentally lasted only 13 days, and when he took the oath as Prime Minister again, he deliberately chose the 13th day. Even after the 13th Lok Sabha elections, his government was formed with the support of 13 parties, challenging the superstition associated with the number.

The Significance of 13 in Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism

In Hinduism, the number 13 is linked to rituals following a person's death. The soul observes the family's activities for 13 days after cremation, culminating in a Brahmin feast and Pindadan on the 13th day, aiding the soul's journey to the realm of Yama.

Contrastingly, Jainism and Sikhism do not perceive 13 as unlucky. Jainism's 13-path, established by Acharya Bhikshu, and Guru Nanak Dev Ji's message in Sikhism both emphasize the significance of 13 in a positive light, highlighting a broader perspective on this seemingly ominous number.