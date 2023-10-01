Monthly Horoscope (Oct 1 to Oct 31): Libra will flourish in professional life, Virgo needs to work harder

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Monthly Horoscope

Aries

Taurus

Ganesha says that at the beginning of the month of October, Aries will need to have a lot of control over their speech and nature. During this time, your words will make the work, and your words will spoil the work. This time will prove to be auspicious for the students preparing for the examination competition. If for some reason your health is deteriorating then it will improve. Despite some obstacles in your career and business, you will get the desired success. It would be better to work together with people instead of getting into conflict with others at the workplace. Such a situation will continue till the third week of the month. During this period, do not change your livelihood due to emotions or anger. Your friends will always be ready to help you in every difficult situation.

Ganesha says that the beginning of the month of October is going to be auspicious and fortunate for the people of the Taurus zodiac sign. You may have to travel long or short distances, which will prove to bring progress in your career and business. You will get full support from both seniors and juniors in achieving your goal. This time is going to be very auspicious for those doing marketing, land-building, and contracting work. In the second week of the month, students who are preparing for exams and competitions may get distracted from their studies. Only after hard work will they be able to achieve their desired success. During this period, you will need to take special care of your health. People who are involved in business should be very careful in money transactions in the middle of the month.

Gemini

Ganesha says that at the beginning of the month of October, Gemini will have a sigh of relief as any obstacle or dispute related to their life will be removed. The obstacle in acquiring ancestral property through an influential person will be removed. In the second week of the month, do not be hasty in making any major decision due to success or profit in life, etc., and definitely take advice before doing so from your well-wishers or any senior. In the second week of the month, you can plan a picnic party with your family or visit any tourist place. The middle part of the month may be full of problems for you. During this period, some big expenses may arise suddenly, which may spoil your budget. During this time, you will need to put in extra hard work and effort to achieve the desired success in your career and business.

Cancer

Ganesha says that the first fortnight of the month is going to be very good for Cancer. From the beginning of the month, you will be able to present your views very well in front of others, due to which you will get the desired success in your career, business, etc. With your intelligence, you will be successful in overcoming all obstacles. Which were hindering your progress. Misunderstandings with relatives will be resolved. This time will also prove to be auspicious for students preparing for exams and competitions. Travels undertaken during this period will prove to be highly successful in career and business. You may suddenly have to face some big expense in the middle of the month. You may have to make rounds of courts in land-building-related disputes. During this period, you may have to spend more out of your pocket on home maintenance or shopping.

Leo

Ganesha says that the month of October will prove to be very auspicious and give desired results for Leo. From the beginning of the month of October, you will get full results of your efforts and hard work. During this time, you will achieve many big achievements, which will be the cause of happiness in your family. Travels undertaken in connection with career and business will prove to be very auspicious and beneficial. Meeting a special person during this period will become a big source of profit in the future. Pending work related to power and government will be completed. People associated with politics may get some big position or responsibility. In the middle of the month, you can make a big decision related to the family, in which all the family members will be seen standing with you.

Virgo

Ganesha says that this month of October is going to be a mixed one for Virgo. At the beginning of the month, extra hard work and effort will be required to complete the tasks. During this time, you will need to pay special attention to your health and relationships. You may have to face physical and mental problems due to seasonal diseases. During this period, keep your daily routine and eating habits correct. The journey will be pleasant and will give the desired benefits. People associated with business will get the desired benefits. During this time, you will get full support from your relatives. If you have been thinking of buying land or a building for a long time, your wish may be fulfilled by the middle of this month. In the third week of the month, there will be a need to create better coordination with people at the workplace.

Libra

Ganesha says that the month of October is going to be more auspicious and successful than September for Libra. At the beginning of the month, you will get the full support of luck, with the help of which your pending work will be completed. During this time, you will be successful in achieving big goals with your courage and hard work. Seniors at the workplace will praise your work. However, in terms of work, you may suddenly have to face a big problem in the middle of the month. Friends will prove to be very helpful in overcoming this. If you are thinking of buying land, a building, or a vehicle, your wish may be fulfilled this month. There will be slow progress and profit in your work in the third week of the month. However, business people will have to avoid investing in any risky schemes during this period.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that the beginning of the month of October is going to be very auspicious for Scorpio. During this time, your planned work will be completed on time, due to which you will have a different confidence. The money of business people stuck in the market will suddenly come out unexpectedly. Pre-investment in any scheme will yield huge profits. During this time, you will get full support from your family members. Your accumulated wealth will increase. If you have been looking for employment for a long time, you will get better opportunities. If you try, you can get the desired success. Religious or auspicious works will be completed in your house in the middle of the month. Marriage of unmarried people can be fixed, which will create an atmosphere of happiness at home. Aggression can be seen in your nature in the latter half of the month.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that the month of October is going to be full of ups and downs for Sagittarius. The beginning of the month is going to bring auspiciousness and success for you. During this time, you will get support from people both at home and outside. You will get an opportunity to work on a big project with the help of an influential person. During this period, if the planned tasks are completed on time, you will see a different positive energy inside you. People involved in business may have to travel long or short distances in the second week of the month. The journey will prove to be a bit tiring, but beneficial. During this time, you will need to pay more attention to your diet and health, otherwise due to poor health you may lose the opportunities at hand. In the middle of the month, you may be able to achieve your target ahead of time with the help of your seniors and juniors.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that the month of October is going to be full of ups and downs for Capricorn. The beginning of the month may be a bit difficult, but luck will favor you in the end. Travel undertaken in connection with career and business at the beginning of the month will be tiring and less fruitful than expected. During this time, you will also be a little worried about the health of a dear family member. Your budget may also get a bit disturbed due to sudden big expenses related to your home. People preparing for competitive exams will need to work harder to get the desired results. There may be a dispute with a family member over some issue in the third week of the month. This will keep your mind distressed.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that the month of October is going to be full of ups and downs for the Aquarius zodiac sign. At the beginning of the month, your heart may be deeply hurt by the harsh words or behavior of your relatives. During this time, you may face difficulties in your career or business. During this time, you may be forced to travel to some unwanted place or interact with people whom you do not like at all. This time cannot be called auspicious for those doing business in partnership. In such a situation, be very careful while transacting or investing money and stay away from betting, lottery, etc. In the middle of the month, you will use your intelligence and discretion at the workplace and behave well with people. You will be successful in achieving your goal before time otherwise you may have to face some difficulties in achieving it.

Pisces

Ganesha says that the month of October is going to be very auspicious for Pisces. This month, your planned work will be completed on time and you will get full support from relatives. People who are looking for a career or business for a long time will get the desired opportunity. This time will be more auspicious for retail traders than wholesale traders. Those doing business related to foreign countries will get the desired benefits. In mid-October, property-related disputes will be resolved with the help of a special person. The wish of buying and selling land and buildings can be fulfilled. New sources of income will be created for employed people. In the middle of the month, you may spend more money than your capacity on home repair or decoration. The month of October is going to be lucky for you in terms of love relationships.

Click on the link for all astrology-related articles.

Read More Astrology News