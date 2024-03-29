Horoscope Today, March 30: Mixed day for Leo students; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for March 30: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope 30 March 2024: Today is the fifth day of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Panchami Tithi will last till 9.14 pm tonight. Today is the festival of Rang Panchami. Siddhi Yoga will last till 10.46 pm tonight. Also, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 10.03 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how March 30, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. There is a possibility of an increase in the salaries of government employees. Today you will get more profit in the field of business. Students will be eager to start a new project today. There are chances that you will get some good news in your married life. Today will be a happy day for women. The position of people associated with politics will increase, they can also go to some function today. You will get relief from health-related problems.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 4

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will get support from family in any decision. People associated with sports will get an opportunity to learn something important from their coach. The ongoing discord in married life will end today, your spouse will give reasons to be happy. Today you need to take care of the health of the elders in the house. You will be eager to do new work. Today, lovemates can talk about relationships at their home.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 1

Gemini

Today is going to be a happy day for you. People doing decoration business will get a big order today. Today you will also take an interest in religious activities. You can also be a part of any religious event. Students will complete incomplete projects with the help of their seniors. Your health is going to be good today. Today mothers will prepare their children's favorite dish. Today you will be successful in completing the office work missed in the past days on time. There will be an increase in happiness and harmony in marital relationships. There will be an increase in the respect of people associated with politics.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 9

Cancer

Today will be a wonderful day for you. People will like any song by the singer. Your dreams will get a new flight today. Advice from trusted friends will be very useful to you. Your confidence in the workplace will become the path to your success. Students need to concentrate on their studies. Today you will get relief from health-related problems. Today you can go to watch a movie with friends. Today your married life will be happy.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 3

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will be able to help people in the field of politics. The income of hardware businessmen will increase. Today will be a good day for newly joined people. Today is going to be a mixed day for students. Today you will get all possible help from the family. Today you will be eager to help someone in need. You will get relief from health-related problems to a great extent today.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 5

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. There will be an increase in the income of women doing the beauty parlor business. Your boss will praise you after seeing your hard work in the office. The newly married couple will meet a special relative today. There is a need to avoid eating oily food from outside. You will feel proud today due to the success of your children. Today you will get some of your ancestral property. Today you will complete the incomplete tasks.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 4

Libra

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. Today you will make up your mind to join a computer course. Software engineers will be successful in achieving some targets today. The misunderstandings happening in marital relationships will end today, which will increase the sweetness in your relationship. You will be fine today from the health point of view. Today you need to be careful while driving. Students will get help from their colleagues on some topics today.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 3

Scorpio

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. If you are planning to invest in property then today is a good day for it. Today, concentrate on your work in the office and do not give a chance to anyone to tell you. NGO workers will get an opportunity to help someone in need today. Lovemates will talk about their relationship at home, family members will take the matter of your relationship forward. You will get relief from health-related problems today. Your interest in the field of social media will increase.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 5

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. Mutual coordination will increase in marital relationships. Students preparing for the entrance exam are likely to get the college of their choice. Jewelery traders will have good sales today. Today is going to be a good day for lawyers, they will get good profits from some clients today. Students will complete the work left in the previous days today. Will consider taking a vehicle with the family. Today your health will remain healthy.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 4

Capricorn

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today, there are chances of you getting a good job with the help of a close friend. The newly married couple will cook their spouse's favorite food. If students are preparing for competition, then there are chances of them getting success. Today there will be a long talk on the phone with your loved one. You will be interested in office work and will be successful in completing pending tasks today. There is a need to take care of the health of the elders in the house.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 3

Aquarius

Today will be a wonderful day for you. People doing grocery business will plan to expand their business further. You will get relief from health-related problems. You need to stop unnecessary expenses. Today you will meet an old friend. The day will be great for private teachers. The idea of buying a house will be discussed with elders. The discord in marital relationships will be resolved today. Today is going to be a memorable day for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 2

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. People associated with politics will get success in some big plan. Pay attention to your work in the office, otherwise someone may backbite you. Some author's books will be published today. There will be sweet banter between the newly married couple, which will bring more sweetness to the relationship. There will be an increase in the income of people doing marketing business. Today teachers will be transferred to their favorite place. People doing contract work will get a big contract today.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)