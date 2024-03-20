Horoscope Today, March 21: Social prestige to increase for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for March 21: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's horoscope for March 21, 2024: Today is the Dwadashi date of Phalgun Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Dwadashi Tithi will last through the whole day today till 4.45 am tomorrow. Today Govind Dwadashi fast will be observed. Apart from this, there is a tradition of celebrating Dwadashi of Phalgun Shukla Paksha as Narasimha Dwadashi. Sukarma Yoga will last till 5.41 pm today. Also, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 1:27 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 21, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today your mind will be more engaged in spirituality. The idea of starting some new work will come to your mind. A sudden meeting with a friend will prove beneficial for your future. Pay attention to the activities happening around you, because someone else can take credit for your work. Today will bring happiness to your lovemate. There will be happiness in married life.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

There is a need to be careful at work today. Business started on a small scale will be beneficial for you. Today you will come very close to the goals you have set. Opponents will try to harm you, but with your wisdom, you will not let them succeed. Do not leave important tasks to others today. Students of this zodiac sign need to work a little more hard. You will get advice from home on some subjects, which will prove beneficial for you in the future.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 5

Gemini

Today has brought happiness. Those who are associated with the field of politics, their social prestige will increase today. Those who wish to get higher education will get admission to a good college today. Today you will remain mentally healthy. Today you will dominate your opponents. You will plan to visit some nice places with your brothers and sisters. Today you need to be careful in money transactions.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 1

Cancer

Today you will be full of energy. Today you need to control your speech. People of this zodiac sign who are doctors will decide to open a new clinic today, in which the family will get full benefits. Today your business will grow. Today, the efforts made for social service will create your distinct identity. If students of this zodiac sign go to a secluded place and study today, they will concentrate on their studies.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 8

Leo

Today is going to be a wonderful day. Today any administrative work will be completed with the help of a government official. The ongoing dispute with your spouse will end today. Today new thoughts will come to your mind. People will praise the creations of people doing writing work. Avoid getting entangled in useless things today. Lovemates will respect each other's feelings. Today, your financial position will be strengthened due to sudden financial gain.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 7

Virgo

Today is going to be a very good day. People associated with the field of science and research will get a new project today. Today will be a good day to settle old tasks. People will also be ready to help you. The suggestions given by elders will be useful to you today. Today you will present your views in the right manner in a business-related meeting. You will get support in work from your spouse. Students will try to learn something online today.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 6

Libra

Luck will be with you today. Today your different image will emerge in society. Do not let anyone else take the credit for the work you have done in the office. Your boss may send you on a trip to another city for some important work. Today you will be ready to do some work that will make you happy. There will be happiness in married life. You will get support from your elder brother in starting a new business.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Scorpio

Today is going to be a very good day. Women should be careful while working in the kitchen today. Today, your desire for success and a higher position will awaken, due to which you will work harder. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with the field of acting will get a big offer today. Today you will get success in every type of business deal. Lovemates will give gifts to each other and will also go out somewhere. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Sagittarius

Today will be a very good day to make future plans. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with the field of marketing are going to gain a lot of money today. Today, solutions to the problems going on in life will be found. Today you will face some situations at work, due to which you may get a little confused. Today your activity in the social sector will increase. You will get positive results in some work, which will make you feel happy.

Lucky colour- Gray

Lucky number- 4

Capricorn

Today is going to be a very good day. Today you will get support from neighbors in some work. Today your reputation will increase in society. Today the problems coming in the way of success will be removed. Today you will be full of new ideas and the tasks you choose to do will give you more benefits than expected. There will be mutual harmony among all the family members. Lovemates, try to understand the feelings of others today, then there will be sweetness in the relationships.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 9

Aquarius

Today is going to be an important day. Today the decision of the cases going on in the court will be in your favor. People associated with politics will get a chance to attend some social functions today. Today you are going to get sudden financial gain. If you want to buy a new land, then first get proper information about it. You will get a lot of progress in business today. Today you will receive a gift from your spouse.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 6

Pisces

Today is going to give mixed reactions. Today you will also get some new opportunities, which will bring you financial benefits. The efforts made earlier are going to yield results today. Instead of getting worried about any problem, take advice from your loved ones. Today you need to forget old things and move forward. There will be more sweetness in the relationship with your spouse. Today your health will improve a lot. Students are going to get success today. People looking for a job will get help from a friend today.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)