Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Horoscope Today, February 5: Aquarians' problem to end; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for February 5, 2024: Today is the tenth day of Magh Krishna Paksha and Monday. Dashami Tithi will last till 5.25 pm today. There will be Dhruva Yoga at 10.51 am today. Also, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 7.54 am today morning, after which Jyestha Nakshatra will appear. Mars will enter Capricorn tonight at 9.42 pm. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of February 5, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. You will get some inspiration from the elders in the house. Whatever work you start today, will be successful. Today your health will be better than before. Today a relative will give you suggestions to expand your business. Your reputation will increase in the society. Elders will be happy with your behaviour, people will praise you.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will feel refreshed the whole day. There will be positive energy around you. People will be happy with your behaviour. You will consider partnering with a big business group. Today you are going to gain more money than expected. The respect of people associated with the field of art will increase in the society, people will appreciate your creativity. There will be sweetness in married life.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini

Today will be a day that will bring good results for you. There are chances of students getting success, but there is a need to work harder in studies. Today you will get to spend a good time with your family members, which will keep the family atmosphere pleasant. You will get support from colleagues in the office, juniors will want to learn work from you. Relationships with lovemates will improve. Today you will get the benefit of political relationships in your work.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. There will be sweet talk between the newly married couple today, this will bring more sweetness to the relationship. Be careful in money transactions today. People working today need to work a little harder to complete their work. Students will get better results in competitive exams. Today is going to be a good day from a health point of view.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Leo

Today, luck will be with you throughout the day. Today your mind will be happy with the help of an unknown person. People of this zodiac sign will get good profits from their chemist shops. Today you will plan to control your expenses. Women will be busy in the kitchen today. Happiness will remain intact in married life. Today you need to be especially careful while driving.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will get opinions from some people in government work, which will make your work easier. An old friend of yours will call you and surprise you. Your family members will agree on any important matter of yours. You will get many opportunities today to expand your business. Students preparing for competitive examinations will get good news today.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 5

Libra

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. You will participate enthusiastically in social work. You can organise religious functions at home with family members. Today many avenues of progress will open for you. Office work needs to be done with some caution. Someone may complain about your work. You should avoid conflict with anyone today. Children today need to concentrate on their studies.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Scorpio

Today there are chances of you getting some good news from someone close to you. Today you will be successful in completing your household tasks. Today your spouse will be happy with your positive attitude. You can go to visit some religious places with my spouse. People doing marketing jobs will connect with a good client today, who will bring good financial benefits in the future. There will be support from officials in completing the new project.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 7

Sagittarius

Today will prove to be a milestone in life. Today a business deal will be finalized with a company that will give you more profit than expected. Today will be a good day for lawyers, they will get some new cases. There will be happiness in married life, you will feel like watching a good movie with your spouse. Don't feel bad about anything your friend says today, your friendship will become stronger.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you need to stay away from any kind of disputes. Don't trust any stranger today without thinking. Students of this zodiac sign will have to work harder today. You will get support from your classmates in understanding any subject. Today neighbors will help you in completing your tasks. This will strengthen your relationships with your neighbors. Your health will remain good.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Aquarius

Today all your problems will be solved in a jiffy. In the office, you will give your best opinion for any project, your boss will praise your work. Today you will take an interest in writing work and your writing will become better. Today your words will influence others. If you are thinking of starting some new work, you will get full support from your family. Your name will be high in the society.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. The day is good for making big decisions. You will get an offer for a new business deal. You will be busy completing household tasks with your spouse. The day is good for students studying medicine. You will receive some great news from your daughter's in-laws. Children will be serious about their studies today. Today there is a possibility of a little guest arriving at your house. Today your wealth will increase.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)