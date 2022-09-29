Career Horoscope, Sept 29: With Maa Kushmanda's blessings Taurus & Aries students to have great a day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK career Horoscope

Aries

Taurus

Today, while doing any work, your mind should be calm. With this, your work will be completed easily. You should take big decisions related to money carefully. In court matters, you should take advice from an experienced person only. The day will be fine for the students. Offer flowers to Maa Kushmanda, you will definitely get the fruits of your hard work.

Today will be your best day. Today will be a good day for the students of this zodiac. You will get some good news related to a competitive exam. There will be stability in the economic sector. Those who are associated with the field of media, their works will be appreciated today. You will get the support of a special person. Perform aarti of Maa Durga, your income will increase.

Gemini

Today will be your best day. With a little hard work, you will get the opportunity of making some big money. Today youths who are looking for a job will get a job in a big company. If women want to start a domestic industry, then today will be a good day. Light a lamp of ghee in front of Maa Kushmanda, you will continue to get the support of other people in life.

Cancer

Your day will be fine today. You will try to improve your behavior. Some of your work will take more time, due to which your problems may increase a bit. You will also get help from some people in the office. Students of this zodiac need to pay more attention to their studies today. You have to work hard to get good results. Meditate on Maa Durga, health will remain good.

Leo

Today you will make people agree with your plans. You will get full support from everyone. Seniors in the office will be happy to see your work. Today is a favorable day for the students of the technical field. You will also try to learn some new technology. Offer sweets to Maa Kushmanda, you will get the support of luck.

Virgo

The merchant class of this amount will suddenly get some big monetary gains. Your financial side will be stronger than before. There is a possibility of a big change in the financial situation. By getting some good news till this evening, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Offering red chunari to Maa Durga will increase your equality among the people of the society.

Libra

You will have a good day today. You will try to do better in your field of work. You will get success in hard work. College students of this amount will get a chance to work on new projects. The support of elders will help you to advance your career. Government works that have been pending for a long time will be settled today. Offer cardamom to Maa Kushmanda, you will get happiness in life.

Scorpio

Today your day will be favourable. Children will give you some good news, which will make all the family members happy. In terms of health, you will feel healthy. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. Your name will be there in some creative work and you will get fame. You will get benefit in financial matters. You will take new steps to improve your future, in which you will also be successful. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, all your stalled work will be done.

Sagittarius

Today you will try to control your expenses. Students of this amount will get the support of teachers. Your ambitions may also increase in the coming time. You will get some new responsibilities soon. You will be called for an interview in your preferred company. Join hands in front of Maa Kushmanda, the stalled work will be completed.

Capricorn

Due to excessive work in the office, the plan to go somewhere with the spouse will be canceled. Some work will take more effort than expected. Today you need to be careful from those people who think of taking you on the wrong path, you need to be careful with them. Offer betel leaves to Maa Durga, your family problems will also go away.

Aquarius

Today your day will be mixed. You need to avoid any arguments. You should control your speech while talking to someone. Today will be beneficial for the engineers of this zodiac. You will get success in work on the strength of hard work. You will feel proud of the success of the children. Bow down in front of Maa Kushmanda, there will be prosperity in business.

Pisces

You will have a wonderful day today. You will get help from the people you work with. Today is a good day to enhance your personality. Also, today will be a day to give more results in less hard work. You will easily deal with the work that has been pending in the office for a long time. Along with this, you will also get full support of the boss. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, your hard work will pay off.

