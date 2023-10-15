Sunday, October 15, 2023
     
Bengal: No issue if police book me, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after riding bike without helmet | WATCH

West Bengal: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was seen riding a bike at full speed without a helmet in Murshidabad in a viral video. He was leading a bike march and the senior Congress leader was also seen doing a stunt by leaving the handles of the bike while riding it.

October 15, 2023
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who rode bike near Berhampore without helmet, Murshidabad, said he would have no issue if the police penalise him for violeting traffic norms but the road was deserted.

"If the police penalise me then there is no problem, but there were no people at the place where I was riding the bike. And I rode after a long time because I have memories associated with that place," said Chowdhury.

In the viral video, the Congress leader is seen riding a bike in a fulls speed with a pillon rider on his bike. There were dozens of bikers along with him in the Murshidabad.

