Chunav Manch: 'Waiting list' ka jhamela hi khatm ho jayega, says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, while speaking on India TV Chunav Manch in Bhopal on Monday, promised that the passengers will get rid of the 'waiting list' (WL) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term.

Upon a question related to the waiting list of railway tickets, Vaishnav said people will not face waiting list-related issues in the next term of the Modi government.

Vaishnav hails railways reform

Vaishnaw asserted Indian Railways underwent unprecedented reformation under PM Modi's leadership. He displayed a detailed presentation at the Chunav Manch. He said the railways witnessed remarkable growth and progress in the past nine years. He stated that substantial changes have occurred on a grand scale, signifying a monumental shift in the railways' landscape. Over this period, a staggering 25,871 kilometers of new railway tracks have been laid.

'Vande Bharat Train is the best example of self-reliant India'

The Railway Minister said when the Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power in 2014, a plan was started to bring world-class trains to the country.

"At that time, even if the idea of world-class trains came up in India, it was said that the trains would be brought from outside, but PM Modi decided to do something different. He said that many such proposals came to PM Modi but he rejected all the proposals. He said that the government decided that the engineers of the country would design the train and it would be manufactured here and the result came in the form of Vande Bharat. Now we are making a new Vande Bharat train every week and soon we will also export Vande Bharat trains outside," he added.

