Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Special Report Video
  5. Indian army conducts massive exercise near China border in Eastern Ladakh

Special-report Videos

Indian army conducts massive exercise near China border in Eastern Ladakh

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 19, 2019 10:59 IST ]

The Indian Army conducted a massive rare exercise involving all its arms and services including tanks, artillery and helicopters, in Eastern Ladakh bordering China.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoMamata Banerjee-PM Modi meet: We discussed changing the name of West Bengal to 'Bangla', says CM Mamata Banerjee Next VideoPak turns down India's request to open airspace for PM Modi  