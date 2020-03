I am very happy and congratulate him. This is 'ghar vapasi', says Yashodhara Scindia, aunt of Jyotiraditya Scindia

I am very happy and congratulate him. This is 'ghar vapasi'. Jyotiraditya was being neglected in Congress. says Yashodhara Scindia, BJP leader & aunt of Jyotiraditya Scindia