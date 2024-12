Updated on: December 04, 2024 19:24 IST

South Korea: Why Was Martial Law Imposed And Lifted Within 6 Hours- Here's The Whole Story

South Korea: The South Korean President announced martial law late Tuesday night, after which the military proclaimed that parliament and other political gatherings that could cause “social confusion” would be suspended. But it was lifted within 6 hours. Watch the video to know the whole story.