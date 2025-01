Updated on: January 29, 2025 14:17 IST

Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman to Manmohan Singh, Who Holds India's Different Budget Records?

Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament on February 1. Over the years, India’s Budget has evolved to reflect global and domestic economic shifts. The tradition, which began in 1860, continues to shape the country's economic priorities. But th