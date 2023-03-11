Saturday, March 11, 2023
     
  5. Will Imran Khan Be Jailed ?

Updated on: March 11, 2023 0:01 IST

Will Imran Khan Be Jailed ?

Preparations for Imran Khan's encounter in Pakistan have been completed. According to the information, the army team had gone to his house.
