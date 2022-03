Updated on: March 03, 2022 22:00 IST

Varanasi: PM Modi interacts with students who returned from war-hit Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with a group of students who have returned from war-hit Ukraine and hail from various parts of Uttar Pradesh, official sources said. The students shared their experiences with Modi, who is on a tour to the state as part of the BJP's campaign for the assembly polls.