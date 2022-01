Updated on: January 07, 2022 11:58 IST

UP Election 2022: Will Atrauli continue to remain stronghold of Kalyan Singh's family? | EP.8

Atrauli is one of the 7 assembly seats for the upcoming UP polls in the Aligarh district of the state. This is the same seat where former CM Kalyan Singh won ten times and the trend even continued under his daughter-in-law and grandson. India TV reached the assembly seat of Atrauli to know from the people what are the key issues and whom will they vote for. Watch this episode of Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai.