Updated on: December 18, 2021 15:00 IST

UP Election 2022: Income Tax dept conducts raids at Akhilesh Yadav aide's place ahead of polls

The Income Tax (-T) department today conducted searches on the premises of people associated with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in different cities of Uttar Pradesh. The income tax department conducted raids at the premises of RCL Group promotor Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri and Samajwadi Party (SP) national secretary and spokesperson Rajiv Rai in Mau, Uttar Pradesh.