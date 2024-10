Updated on: October 21, 2024 8:49 IST

1. Terrorist attack in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir...Terrorists shot dead 6 migrant laborers including a doctor...The attack took place near an under-construction tunnel. 2. BJP released the first list for Maharashtra elections... announced 99 candidates... Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South west