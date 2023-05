Updated on: May 10, 2023 23:55 IST

Special Report: What did Shahbaz Sharif say about the arrest of Imran Khan?

Shehbaz Sharif On Imran Khan: 36 hours after the fire in Pakistan, PM Shehbaz Sharif appeared a little before now and broke the head of Imran Khan ... Justifying the arrest of Imran Khan, Shehbaz said that whatever The action was taken according to the law.