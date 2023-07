Updated on: July 12, 2023 0:05 IST

Special Report: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna crosses danger mark

What external forces are responsible for this condition of Delhi….There is no fault of the Delhi government…the water flowing from Hathnikund has reached Delhi…the danger sign has been drowned…now Himachal is inundating Delhi too It is about to come….Will Delhi sink till its knees tomorrow?