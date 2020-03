Sensex tanks more than 2100 points, Nifty hits 15-month low

At 1 pm, S&P Sensex index plummeted as much as 2,100 points to hit 35,543 after opening 1,176.49 points down in the early trade on Monday. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark hit a 15-month-low, down by 588.90 at 10,400.