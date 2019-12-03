Tuesday, December 03, 2019
     
Senior lawyer Rajiv Dhawan sacked from Ayodhya case

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 03, 2019 9:42 IST ]
Senior advocate Rajeev Dhawan, who appeared for Sunni Waqf Board and other Muslim parties in Ayodhya-Babri Masjid land dispute, has been 'sacked' from the case.
