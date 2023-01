Updated on: January 25, 2023 23:22 IST

Sambhav Mishra Won Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in Art & Culture Category

Awarded in Art and Culture category Sambhab Has written large articles in award-winning publications Sambhab is the youngest fellow in the society's 200-year history Sambhab has written books Sambhab reads Vedas, Geeta, Upanishads.