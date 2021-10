Updated on: October 15, 2021 17:25 IST

RSS chief flags concerns over 'unregulated' OTT content, 'uncontrolled' Bitcoin and drug consumption

Flagging serious concerns over the "unregulated" content being shown on OTT platforms, "uncontrolled" Bitcoin currency that has potential to "destabilise economy of all countries" and use of narcotic drugs by all classes of the society, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday urged the government to take steps to address these issues.