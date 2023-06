Updated on: June 10, 2023 9:04 IST

Rajasthan: Congress Calls Speculation Of Sachin Pilot Forming New Party ‘Baseless’

Rajasthan Congress is one, will fight together - Venugopal. There was speculation to form a new party of Sachin Pilot, Pilot is going to do a big program in Dausa on June 11, may show strength on father's death anniversary