Updated on: June 13, 2023 14:11 IST

Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla: The moment that every Hindu was waiting for since 497 years has come

22 January 2024... Yes, this is the date, when the whole country will become Rammay... Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sit for worship from morning itself. That worship will continue throughout the day. Sadhus-saints-mahants will all be gathered in Ayodhya.