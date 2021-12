Updated on: December 25, 2021 20:06 IST

Muqabla: Rs 177 crore recovered in raids at Kannauj businessman Piyush Jain's house

More than 177 crore cash has been recovered from Piyush Jain's house in Income Tax raid. And illegal assets worth 160 crores have been detected. BJP is constantly telling the relation of Akhilesh's party to Piyush Jain, who launched Samajwadi perfume.