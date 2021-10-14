Thursday, October 14, 2021
     
Updated on: October 14, 2021 11:20 IST

Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday prayed for the good health and speedy recovery of Manmohan Singh. Singh was admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi last evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.
