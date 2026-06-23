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Aaj Ki Baat: Rampage of fire in Lucknow, when will these fire incidents stop?
Fifteen students died after a fire broke out at a coaching center in Lucknow. More than half a dozen students suffered severe burns. Most of the fatalities were caused by suffocation. Upon learning of the incident, Yogi Adityanath cancelled his visit to Aligarh and arrived in Lucknow.
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