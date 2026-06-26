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- Aaj Ki Baat: SIT report exposes Champat Rai, what is the new revelation?
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Aaj Ki Baat: SIT report exposes Champat Rai, what is the new revelation?
In its preliminary investigation, the SIT has found Champat Rai and Anil Mishra guilty. The SIT made several shocking revelations in its investigation report. It has been said that the eight people arrested and accused of looting the offerings were all close to Champat Rai and Anil Mishra.
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