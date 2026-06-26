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- Aaj Ki Baat: Action begins against donation thieves, what news on Champat Rai?
Aaj Ki Baat
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Aaj Ki Baat: Action begins against donation thieves, what news on Champat Rai?
The Ram Mandir Trust has lodged an FIR regarding the theft of offerings. A startling fact has come to light: following the revelation of the theft, the government had sought comprehensive details from the Trust regarding income and expenditure, donations, bank accounts, land transactions.
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